IPTV Market Size Worth $117.07 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Improving internet infrastructure is transforming telecom operators into complement digital service providers (CDSP). At the same time, they are also transitioning towards broadband internet protocol, which leads end-users to access television as an IPTV service. Additionally, favorable government initiatives in India, such as digitization of cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, are anticipated to open new avenues over the next few years.

Changing preferences of end-users are giving rise to intense competition between cable TV and IPTV providers. Growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) services is estimated to influence the IPTV market positively. The digital broadcasting ecosystem is widening at a fast pace leading to growth in consumer demands, thereby unfolding immense growth opportunities for service providers. This is also prompting key players to diversify their revenue streams by providing IPTV services along with OTT and pay-tv services.

Furthermore, growing investments in network infrastructure owing to increasing number of IPTV subscribers are likely to work in favor of the market. Rapid advancements in compression, transmission, and watermarking technologies are encouraging telecom providers to add internet protocol television to their service offerings. Services offered in internet-based TV include HD video calls/conferencing, smart home, and video games, tend to consume heavy data traffic and higher bandwidth. This is encouraging customers to upgrade to broadband products that support higher data speed.

Moreover, favorable government regulations governing the industry are making it easier for new entrants to foray into the market. Similarly, improvements in the internet infrastructure and widespread internet connectivity in households are supplementing the revenue growth. In addition, the market is undergoing vertical integration, wherein telecom operators are collaborating with TV manufacturers to develop TV units with built-in set-top-boxes. Such collaborations are being complemented with joint marketing agreements between TV manufacturers and telecom operators to promote IPTV services.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Subscription Type (Subscription-Based, Subscription-Free), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/internet-protocol-television-iptv-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The subscription-based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for Video on Demand (VoD) services

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the overall IPTV market in terms of number of subscribers. The region is projected to witness a CAGR of over 8.0% from 2017 to 2025. Growing internet penetration and increasing awareness about internet-based TV services are contributing to the growth of the region

is poised to dominate the overall IPTV market in terms of number of subscribers. The region is projected to witness a CAGR of over 8.0% from 2017 to 2025. Growing internet penetration and increasing awareness about internet-based TV services are contributing to the growth of the region Latin America is expected to be the most promising region during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of just over 21.0% during the same period, owing to increasing shift from digital terrestrial broadcasting to IPTV and cable networks

is expected to be the most promising region during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of just over 21.0% during the same period, owing to increasing shift from digital terrestrial broadcasting to IPTV and cable networks The key players in the industry are Verizon Communications, Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; ARRIS International Plc; and Huawei Technologies Co.; Ltd.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market - The global market for data analytics outsourcing is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% from 2015 to 2022.

POS Terminals Market - The global retail point-of-sale terminals market size was valued at USD 13.31 billion in 2015.

Mobile VoIP Market - The global mobile VoIP market size was valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2015.

Digital Asset Management Market - The global digital asset management market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly owing to the expanding densities and volumes of digital assets.

Grand View Research has segmented the global IPTV market on the basis of subscription type and region.

IPTV Subscription Type Outlook (Number of Subscribers, Million, 2014 - 2025) Subscription-based IPTV Subscription free IPTV

IPTV Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Number of Subscribers, Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.