IPTV Market to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2022 to 2027, Cablehdtvs.com, KT Corp., LG Uplus Corp., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IPTV market is expected to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in mobile and smart device adoption is notably driving the IPTV market. However, factors such as Piracy and illegal streaming of content may impede market growth. The market is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services) and type (wired and wireless). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the IPTV market, including Cablehdtvs.com, KT Corp., LG Uplus Corp., Onnetsystems Korea Inc., and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IPTV Market in South Korea 2023-2027

IPTV Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Cablehdtvs.com - The company offers internet protocol television solutions such as a Korean IPTV box with 100 plus live streaming Korean channels, unlimited sports channels, cartoon or kids dramas, and Video On Demand or VOD Movies.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rise in mobile and smart device adoption is a key factor driving market growth. Smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs are gaining in popularity with the increasing demand by users to be able to watch their favorite TV series, movies, or other entertainment content on them. IPTV services are thus increasingly desired because they make it possible for users to watch live television, as well as several other features on their mobile or smart device, thereby enabling them to meet the ever-increasing demands. In addition, many multiscreen IPTVs allow subscribers to access content on multiple devices at the same time, enabling them to watch live television on a smart TV, while watching a movie on a tablet or a mobile phone. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

IPTV Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Component

The hardware segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Physical components necessary for the delivery of services including set-top boxes, IPTV radios, routers, switches, and related network equipment are part of the hardware segment. Settop boxes are a crucial component of this category because they enable customers to access IPTV services on their television sets. This element will normally be coupled to a broadband modem or router used for decoding and displaying IPTV channels on the TV screen. Furthermore, the growth of this segment will be strongly driven by factors like the growing demand for home theater systems and a desire to enjoy high-quality videos and audio. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

IPTV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.17 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.65 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cablehdtvs.com, KT Corp., LG Uplus Corp., Onnetsystems Korea Inc., and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

