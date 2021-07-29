iPure Labs, Inc. Executes Joint Venture for Waldorf 2 Commercial Project

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC: IPLB) subsidiary Sora Ventures, LLC has secured an equity interest in the Waldorf 2 Commercial Real Estate Project in Prince George County, Maryland. In conjunction with the previously announced Definitive Memorandum of Understanding on July 8, 2021 with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC, Sora Ventures has secured an equity position in this project.

Mr. Fore stated, "We are delighted to be working with Mark Vogel on yet another quality project in Maryland. The subject site is a 2-acre commercial site in the Waldorf Technology Park, a robust 60-acre mixed-use development, which is located in Waldorf, Maryland and is home to commercial office as well as such retail brands as Marriott, Panera, Chilis, CVS, Silver Diner, LA Fitness and many others"

CEO Thomas Fore went on to say, "We are excited about the quality of these opportunities within our relationship with Mark Vogel Acquisitions. Sora Ventures is committed to its strategic partnership with Mark Vogel Acquisitions and we look forward to completing a planned 17,000 square foot commercial office project in this key commercial center which we expect to start building in the Spring of 2022."

About iPure Labs, Inc.: a Real Estate company focused on multi-million dollar "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, TideRock Development. iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC Pink: IPLB) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.ipurelabs.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

