iPure Labs, Inc. Teams Up with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC: IPLB) announced today that the company has signed a Definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC to partner on commercial real estate opportunities in Maryland and surrounding areas.

CEO Thomas Fore stated, "Mark Vogel has 30+ years of real estate development experience, mostly in the state of Maryland and we could not be more pleased with the agreement that we recently signed with his company. Today, we are announcing that our main subsidiary, Sora Ventures, will work in conjunction with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC to joint venture multiple real estate development deals. Several are now on our radar and are being vetted by both parties."

Mr. Fore went on to say, "We recently announced that our subsidiary, TideRock Development has been engaged by RealTex Development of Austin, Texas. RealTex is a leading affordable housing developer with more than 20 years of experience in low income tax credit affordable housing in the Southeastern United States. This new agreement with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC engages our main subsidiary, Sora Ventures putting the entire IPLB operation on a path toward success in calendar year 2021 and beyond and we are just getting started."

Mr. Fore finished up with, "Our first three press releases have been put together in order to give our shareholders a general synopsis of our company, its subsidiaries and examples of how each will generate revenue. Our next few releases will go into more detail on specific projects. We look forward to sharing more developments with you in the coming weeks. Thanks to each of you for your ongoing support."

About iPure Labs, Inc.: The company is a Real Estate related operation focused on multi-million dollar "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, TideRock Development.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

