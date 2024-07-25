IPv4.Global by Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Purchase IPv4 Addresses of StackPath

Sale being conducted under a Delaware State Court liquidation proceeding

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global by Hilco Streambank (IPv4.Global), the world's largest IPv4 marketplace, announced today that it is seeking offers to buy up to 180,000 IPv4 addresses held by StackPath. StackPath is a well-known edge computing firm being liquidated in an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors proceeding in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware. The IPv4 Address blocks total over 180,000 IPv4 addresses, including blocks ranging from /16 to /24.

Indications of interest to acquire the assets are being solicited by IPv4.Global. The sale is being conducted on behalf of an Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors, StackPath ABC, LLC, a Delaware Series LLC of DSI ABCs, LLC ("DSI"), a well-known restructuring and insolvency consulting firm. DSI is authorized to negotiate with interested parties and, if an indication of interest is acceptable, may enter into a transaction.

IPv4.Global is the leading IPv4 broker worldwide, having successfully monetized more than 65 million IPv4 addresses, generating more than $1.3 billion dollars for its clients around the world. IPv4.Global sells IP Addresses both through its online auction marketplace and private brokerage.

IPv4.Global's Executive Vice President Jack Hazan commented, "This is a great opportunity to pick up a large bundle of IPv4 addresses through a transparent process, which is the hallmark of our company. Given the existing strong demand for IPv4 addresses on our marketplace, we are confident it will be a quick sales process."

Interested parties can learn more on its website, IPv4.Global, or contact IPv4.Global directly at [email protected].

IPv4.Global Deal Team

Jack Hazan

EVP

[email protected]

Syd Dufton

VP of Sales

[email protected]

Ceasar Sitt

Account Executive

[email protected]

