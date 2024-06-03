IPv4.Global Commits to Keep Ukraine Connected

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it is a founding member and sponsor of NOGUA's (Network Operators Group of Ukraine) first conference in Lviv, Ukraine, June 3-6, 2024.

On February 24, 2022, there was a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, destroying communication infrastructures that were essential for communication. Since then, network operators worldwide have united in a common goal: Keep Ukraine Connected.

NOGUA was founded to consolidate efforts and ensure the stability of communications with a focus on those cities on the frontline territories (Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions).

The organization's first conference NOGUA 2024 aims to unite Ukrainian and international communities around issues of aid to ISPs of Ukraine whose networks have been damaged and continue to be destroyed because of the war. The goal is for attendees to share experiences, talk about what happened and discuss restorations.

IPv4.Global is part of a larger effort to maintain the network in Ukraine, assist the repair of the system and help the network engineers stay connected to one another to help keep communications open. NOGUA is an important part of that effort.

IPv4.Global signed on as a founding sponsor of the NOGUA 2024 conference and is the only IPv4 marketplace supporting the conference. As the largest and most transparent IPv4 marketplace in the world, IPv4.Global works in all regions worldwide and understands the meaningful impact monetization of surplus assets can have on the Ukrainian network, as well as contribute to its maintenance and growth.

"NOGUA 2024 is a giant step in the right direction, and there is still much to be done to maintain the integrity of the network," commented Lee Howard, SVP, IPv4.Global. "IPv4.Global expects the event to be a huge success with numerous companies across several countries coming together to collaborate with the Ukrainian telecom community with a common goal of keeping Ukraine connected."

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/

SOURCE IPv4.Global