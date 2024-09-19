IPv4.Global Expands IPv4 Address Capabilities, Launches New Leasing Hub

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most trusted, and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today launched a new IPv4 address leasing hub. The expanded capability increases choice and flexibility for businesses as they navigate network expansion and complexities.

IPv4.Global's new leasing hub offers the buy-sell marketplace the largest available inventory of IPv4 blocks in the world. By offering both buy and lease options, IPv4.Global's expanded service capability is available to the largest community of IPv4 acquiring entities worldwide to ensure they have access to a flexible, cost-effective solution to scale their network infrastructure as needed.

Leasing IP Addresses can be a flexible and cost-effective solution that allows businesses to expand their networks without the significant upfront costs associated with purchasing IP addresses outright. It also provides flexibility to accommodate uncertain future requirements. Alternatively, for organizations with surplus addresses that are not ready to sell, leasing transforms an idle asset into a source of recurring operating income.

IPv4.Global's new leasing hub provides companies with a resource to enable their leasing activity with the same transparency that has been the IPv4.Global hallmark since its inception. Market participants can list their blocks for lease and/or look for available blocks that meet their needs. IPv4.Global's leasing hub will provide valuable market data about leasing prices, availability and demand to the IPv4 leasing community. Participants that lease addresses through the IPv4.Global hub will get the same award-winning expert service and support the company provides to its buy/sell customers, including streamlined contract negotiations, lease set-up and servicing.

"We're seeing significant demand for IPv4 address options as companies grow, scale, and manage oftentimes unpredictable needs," said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President of IPv4.Global. "Our new leasing hub helps businesses better understand the otherwise complex leasing market, with transparent information about pricing, supply and demand. We also support businesses with spare IPv4 addresses in turning these unused assets into recurring revenue."

For those businesses unsure of whether buying, selling or leasing is the best fit, IPv4.Global's consultants provide expert guidance to identify the best approach for the unique circumstances of each business. Tailored solutions include lease-to-own options in addition to unusual timeframe leases and option-to-buy agreements.

For more information on IPv4.Global's new leasing options, or to speak with an IPv4.Global consultant, visit: https://Leasing.IPv4.Global

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/

SOURCE IPv4.Global