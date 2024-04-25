IPv4.Global Honored with Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2024 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The company was also recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Telecommunications - Medium category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

IPv4.Global was recognized for its incredible growth coupled with its distinction of being the only IPv4 marketplace with transparent pricing. IPv4.Global was also recognized for its multiple solutions designed to meet the unique needs of IPv4 buyers and sellers of every size. A division of Hilco Global, IPv4.Global is the only IPv4 marketplace backed by a large financial organization which affords financial flexibility for buyers and sellers.

According to the judges, the company's impressive financial performance – including significant revenue growth and increased market share – reflects IPv4.Global's effectiveness and competitiveness. IPv4.Global also stood out to judges due to its market advantage and extraordinary growth. The company's commitment to transparency and customer support positions it as a market leader, with judges noting they are well ahead of their competitors.

"It is an honor to be recognized with two American Business Awards," said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President of IPv4.Global. "This achievement further solidifies our position as the leading IP address marketplace in the world. Our transparent, online marketplace has become the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers."

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

