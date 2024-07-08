IPv4.Global Honored with Three Awards at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized as a three-time winner at the 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, one of the world's premier business awards programs. The Globee® Awards for Technology honor and celebrate the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and individuals from all over the world.

IPv4.Global was awarded a Gold Globee for Achievement in Company Growth in recognition of its 640% growth rate since inception and a 215% growth rate over the past five years. In addition to its tremendous growth, IPv4.Global was recognized for being the only IPv4 marketplace that discloses and publicly shares pricing for every transaction managed through its online marketplace, providing unmatched transparency in the market.

IPv4.Global's ReView, was also recognized with a Gold Globee for New Product-Service of the Year and a Silver Globee for Achievement in Products and Services Innovation. ReView is a first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool that provides users with an audit report of the utilization of their addresses, revealing inefficiencies such as unused IPv4 address blocks. Developed in collaboration with 6connect, ReView enables faster IP address block segmentation and streamlines network expansion.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized with three Globee® Awards for Technology," said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. "As the industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers, the continued award recognition recognizes IPv4.Global's commitment to innovation to serve our customers."

To develop the product, IPv4.Global worked with partner 6connect. "Our team appreciated the opportunity to bring together our 15 years of industry experience on this project," said Aaron Hughes, CEO of 6connect. "It played to our expertise in IP address discovery in a new way, while also setting the stage for further innovations."

The Globee® Awards, which highlight achievements in various industries, are known for their rigorous judging process. The judging panel includes industry experts from a wide range of fields, ensuring that each entry is evaluated fairly and comprehensively. As a winner of the Globee® Awards for Technology, IPv4.Global joins a distinguished group of companies that are leading the way in innovation and technology.

"Congratulations to all the exceptional winners of the 2024 Globee Awards for Technology," said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication have set a new standard of excellence in technologies everywhere. At Globee Awards, we proudly celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact you will continue to make in the world. Keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible and inspiring us all."

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

