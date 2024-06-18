IPv4.Global Honored with Two Gold Awards at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business

NEW YORK , June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it has been recognized with two Gold awards at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business. IPv4.Global was recognized for Business Product or Service of the Year and as the Fastest Growing Company of the Year, receiving a Gold Globee in both categories.

IPv4.Global's ReView, was recognized as the Gold winner in the Business Product or Service of the Year category as a first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool that provides users with an audit report of the utilization of their addresses, revealing inefficiencies such as unused IPv4 address blocks. Developed in collaboration with 6Connect, ReView enables faster IP address block segmentation and streamlines network expansion.

IPv4.Global also received the Gold Globee for Fastest Growing Company of the Year in recognition of its 497% growth rate since inception and 143% growth rate over the past five years. In addition to its tremendous growth, IPv4.Global was recognized for being the only IPv4 marketplace that discloses and publicly shares pricing for every transaction managed through its online marketplace, providing unmatched transparency in the market. IPv4.Global has more inventory than any other marketplace and is still the only marketplace offering ASNs (autonomous systems numbers).

"We are incredibly proud to receive two prestigious Gold Globee Awards for American Business," said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. "As the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers, this recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our committed team to innovate within the market while remaining the only transparent, online marketplace in the industry."

The annual Globee® Awards for American Business recognize outstanding achievements across various categories in American business. This prestigious award recognizes companies that are committed to excellence and innovation in the industry, recognizing exceptional achievements and contributions and showcasing the outstanding accomplishments of organizations and individuals.

President of Globee Awards, San Madan remarked, "Recognizing these exemplary companies and leaders is crucial to promoting a culture of excellence and innovation within the business community. Each winner has demonstrated exceptional commitment to their craft, setting a benchmark for others to follow."

The full list of winners is available at: https://globeeawards.com/american-business/winners/

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

SOURCE IPv4.Global