IPv4.Global Named a 2024 Company of the Year in the BIG Awards for Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized as a Company of the Year in the prestigious 2024 BIG Awards for Business. Hosted by the Business Intelligence Group, this award celebrates those companies, products, and leaders making a significant impact by reshaping their industries and setting new standards for success.

IPv4.Global was recognized for its track record of year-over-year growth and increased revenue. In addition, the company stood out for its continued innovations within the industry.

Most recently, IPv4.Global launched ReView, an industry-first digital IP address audit tool that provides users with a comprehensive audit report of their address utilization. It reveals inefficiencies like unused IPv4 address blocks and enables surplus blocks to be monetized for additional revenue.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a pioneering company that is reshaping its industry and setting new standards," said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. "In addition to ReView, we also launched a new leasing hub that provides the same level of transparency that has been the IPv4.Global hallmark since our inception. Being recognized for our advancements and achievements within the industry keeps us energized and committed to strive for excellence in everything we do."

IPv4.Global works with customers to buy, sell and lease IP blocks, regardless of size, and has completed more transfers globally than any other provider. The company's transparent online marketplace is the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers.

"For 13 years, the BIG Awards for Business spotlight those whose innovative spirit, commitment to progress, and resilience are not only advancing their fields but inspiring a global movement," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Congratulations to IPv4.Global for driving forward a brighter future."

IPv4.Global is the leading IP address marketplace consultancy in the world. As the only IPv4 marketplace that discloses and publicly shares pricing for every transaction managed through its online marketplace, IPv4.Global continues to provide unmatched transparency in the market.

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

