IPv4.Global Wins 2024 Merit Award for Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it has been recognized with a Silver Merit Award for Technology in the internet category. The Merit Technology Awards recognize the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies across global industries.

IPv4.Global was recognized for its first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool, ReView. With IP addresses worth thousands or millions of dollars, auditing and tracking them is critical. ReView was developed in collaboration with 6connect to provide users with an audit report of the utilization of their addresses, revealing inefficiencies such as unused IPv4 address blocks. There is no other tool that can audit and provide a completely accurate inventory of IP address blocks to the extent ReView can.

"We are incredibly proud of the continued recognition for ReView," said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. "IPv4.Global's proven track record of pioneering industry firsts coupled with our commitment to providing a transparent marketplace is what makes us the industry leader."

IPv4.Global's transparent, online marketplace has become the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers. IPv4.Global offers multiple solutions designed to meet the unique needs of IPv4 buyers and sellers of every size. A division of Hilco Global, the company is the only IPv4 marketplace backed by a large financial organization which affords financial flexibility for buyers and sellers.

Marie Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards, commented "We're excited to reveal the outstanding winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only showcased exceptional skill in leveraging technology but have also set new standards of excellence. The remarkable achievements of each winner underscore the transformative potential of technology, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients."

For a full list of 2024 Merit Award for Technology winners, visit https://www.merit-awards.com/winners-technology-2024.

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.meritawards.com.

