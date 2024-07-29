IPv4.Global Wins Silver Merit Award in the 2024 Business Awards

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it has been recognized with a Silver Merit Award in the 2024 Business Awards. IPv4.Global was recognized in the Private Company category.

The Merit Awards for Business is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve. The 2024 Business Awards were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies.

IPv4.Global was recognized as a Silver winner in the Private Company category for its exceptional growth coupled with its commitment to transparency in the industry. IPv4.Global is the only IPv4 marketplace that discloses and publicly shares pricing for every transaction managed through its online marketplace, providing unmatched transparency in the market.

"I'm incredibly proud of the IPv4.Global team, which held revenues and income steady while doubling volume and increasing market share," said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. "The continued recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to transparently serve our customers."

IPv4.Global's transparent, online marketplace has become the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers. IPv4.Global offers multiple solutions designed to meet the unique needs of IPv4 buyers and sellers of every size. A division of Hilco Global, the company is the only IPv4 marketplace backed by a large financial organization which affords financial flexibility for buyers and sellers.

Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards, congratulated the winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Business Excellence, noting, "Their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence have set a remarkable standard in the business community."

For a full list of 2024 Business Award winners, visit https://www.merit-awards.com/winners-business-2024.

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com.

