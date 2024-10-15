IPv4.Global's Lee Howard Honored as Winner in the 12th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Leadership

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced that Lee Howard has been awarded a Gold Globee® Award for Leadership. Lee, senior vice president, was recognized in the Executive Leadership of the Year in Business Products and Services category.

The Globee® Awards for Leadership are the premier international awards program acknowledging exemplary leadership in the business world. The awards highlight individuals and organizations that demonstrate extraordinary leadership, innovative thinking, and impactful contributions to their fields.

Lee, an internet industry pioneer, was recognized for his contributions within the industry and his work at IPv4.Global. He developed a framework for renumbering IPv4 networks and deploying IPv6, providing a unique, future-proof technology path.

Previously, companies would sell off pieces or blocks of their IPv4 address holdings, leaving potential revenue on the table, and the network was no better off afterward. He also pioneered the use of IPv4 addresses as collateral in lending, enabling growing companies to leverage their address holdings to enable further growth without selling the needed assets.

At IPv4.Global, Lee ideated and spearheaded the development of ReView, a first-of-its-kind IP address audit tool that helps companies ensure they don't sell addresses they're using and avoid or reduce the amount they need to spend on IPv4 addresses.

Lee, a sought-after speaker and a recognized subject matter expert specific to IPv6, is the co-author of seven Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) Request for Comments (RFCs) and authored eight patents. He was selected from hundreds of entries worldwide, showcasing the best in business, leadership, and innovation.

"Lee is a trailblazer within the industry and within IPv4.Global, said Gabe Fried, CEO, Hilco Streambank. "His ground-breaking work has helped transform IPv4.Global into the world's leading IP address marketplace, and it's no surprise that many turn to him for insights as IPv4 and IPv6 subject matter expert."

IPv4.Global's transparent online marketplace has become the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers. IPv4.Global offers multiple solutions designed to meet the unique needs of IPv4 buyers and sellers of every size. A division of Hilco Global, the company is the only IPv4 marketplace backed by a large financial organization which affords financial flexibility for buyers and sellers.

