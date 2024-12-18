IPv4.Global's Lee Howard Recognized with Diamond Pinnacle Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced that Lee Howard has been awarded a Diamond Pinnacle Award for Leadership & Executive Excellence.

The Pinnacle Awards is an esteemed annual awards program dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements across various industries. The awards recognize companies, products, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity, and impact in their fields.

Lee Howard, senior vice president, was recognized for his exceptional achievements and contributions to the business community within the industry, as well as his achievements at IPv4.Global.

A sought-after industry speaker and recognized subject matter expert, Lee has spent 25 years in networking and has built a reputation as an Internet Protocols (IP) expert. At IPv4.Global Lee spearheaded the vision and development of ReView, a first-of-its-kind IP address audit tool that launched in May 2023. The free tool has helped companies ensure they don't sell IP addresses they are using, develop renumbering plans, and avoid or reduce the amount they need to spend on IPv4 addresses.

"Congratulations to Lee for this well-deserved recognition for his ongoing accomplishments and contributions," said Gabe Fried, CEO, Hilco Streambank. "His trailblazing work within the industry and IPv4.Global have helped establish us as the leading IP address marketplace and consultancy in the world."

Lee developed a framework for renumbering IPv4 networks and deploying IPv6, providing a unique, future-proof technology path. He also pioneered the use of IPv4 addresses as collateral in lending, enabling growing companies to leverage their address holdings to enable further growth without selling the needed assets.

"Lee Howard exemplifies the essence of exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "Being named a Diamond winner for Leadership and Excellence reflects his remarkable ability to inspire, innovate, and make a lasting impact in his field. We are honored to recognize his achievements at this year's Pinnacle Awards."

IPv4.Global is the leading IP address marketplace and consultancy in the world. As the only IPv4 marketplace that discloses and publicly shares pricing for every transaction managed through its online marketplace, IPv4.Global continues to provide unmatched transparency in the market.

About IPv4.Global

IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/.

SOURCE IPv4.Global