IPVanish Increases Simultaneous Connections Allotment, Releases Live Chat Support

DALLAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPVanish has announced an increase to the number of simultaneous VPN connections it offers with from 5 to 10 per account. Available for all subscriptions, the increase allows users to secure up to 10 devices at once. Notably, users can establish their full share of VPN connections over any server, protocol, and port supported by IPVanish.

The move delivers on the IPVanish promise to provide privacy protection for every device a customer owns. As users are bringing more and more devices online, the increase was a necessary upgrade to meet demand. In offering their customers an industry-leading 10 simultaneous connections, IPVanish again becomes the standard bearer for VPN services.

"Our commitment to remaining the world's best VPN service means that we must address our customer needs as they arise," said Jeremy Palmer, Vice President at IPVanish. "With more internet-connected devices than ever before, the decision to up our user connections was an easy one. We want to create a secure environment for daily internet activity; increasing from 5 to 10 simultaneous connections allows us to do so."

In addition to the connection upgrades, IPVanish quietly unveiled live chat support functionality. Having already benefited from IPVanish's ticket-based email support, 24/7 live chat gives users the opportunity to answer questions and troubleshoot issues in real-time.

"A direct line of communication with our users gives us valuable insight into ways we can improve their experience," said Crysta Timmerman, Marketing Representative for IPVanish. "With the introduction of our live chat support system, we'll be able to cater to customer needs as fast as possible."

The IPVanish VPN service delivers:

Secure access to the fastest VPN in the world

End-to-end network encryption and data protection

User-friendly apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire TV

A true zero-logs privacy policy

24/7 customer support

About IPVanish:

IPVanish is a worldwide online privacy and freedom advocate. Operating the only true Top Tier virtual private network service in the world, IPVanish provides secure access to 40,000+ anonymous IPs on 1,000+ servers in over 60 countries. IPVanish consistently tests as the fastest service globally, while maintaining industry-best security, reliability, and privacy protection standards. For more information, visit ipvanish.com, or email pr@ipvanish.com.

Contact:

Crysta Timmerman

407-504-2467

196651@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipvanish-increases-simultaneous-connections-allotment-releases-live-chat-support-300660266.html

SOURCE IPVanish