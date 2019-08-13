IPVanish Leads VPN Industry with Unparalleled Customer Support

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPVanish VPN raises the bar for customer service within the software industry. Powered by a combination of self-help resources, artificial intelligence, and agent support, the VPN provider operates customer support processes far more advanced than its competitors.

"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to get help on demand," said Douglas Haden, Director of Support at IPVanish. "By providing multiple ways to get in touch with us, and offering 'round-the-clock live help, we're making it easier than ever for our customers to get support." With a multifaceted approach to 24/7 customer service — which includes email, chat, telephone, and social media — the white-glove style of IPVanish propels the VPN provider high above industry standards.

At the crux of this success is a strict adherence to experience metrics, specifically, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) of the service. NPS correlates directly to customer satisfaction, and with a maintained 53 NPS score, IPVanish is a markedly better experience than the software industry average. Used to gauge the loyalty of a customer to a business, the VPN service relies on NPS to chart the course of its support expansion. IPVanish tracks the customer experience metric using the B2B service, Delighted, which helped to increase IPVanish's promoter score by more than 20%. "IPVanish exemplifies best-in-class customer service," said Charles Studt, Director of Marketing at Delighted. "Their NPS scores, live chat, phone, and knowledge base all demonstrate a strong commitment to customer service."

The IPVanish commitment to unparalleled support is most visible within their Trustpilot rankings. As the leading consumer reviews website, Trustpilot is the ultimate authority in rating online services. And with thousands of glowing reviews, it's unsurprising that IPVanish is the #1 ranked VPN service in the category, and in the top 5 of all Internet Service Providers worldwide.

Even in the face of fluctuating trends and new communication channels, IPVanish is committed to engaging with users through the medium that best suits their needs. With customer-centric tools that enhance communication and streamline processes, IPVanish remains devoted to its role as the leading VPN for customer support.

IPVanish is a worldwide online privacy and freedom advocate. Providing secure access to shared IPs and servers in 75+ locations, IPVanish consistently tests as the fastest VPN service globally, while maintaining industry-best security, reliability, and privacy protection standards. For more information, visit ipvanish.com .

