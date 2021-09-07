IPVM Names First Managing Editor Carl Stoffers

As IPVM's first Managing Editor, Stoffers will oversee IPVM's rapidly growing news department.

His work is published in The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Newsweek, and other outlets.

Stoffers has taught at Kean University, where he is an adjunct professor in the Communication Department, since 2017.

Stoffers explained his decision to join:

"In IPVM, I saw a growing publication making a tangible impact. I am excited to step into this role and help realize the vision John Honovich has for IPVM in the future and I'm honored to be a part of the IPVM team."

As IPVM's first Managing Editor, Stoffers will oversee IPVM's rapidly growing news department, which publishes groundbreaking investigations into key industry topics such as secretly rigged fever cameras, sexual harassment and poor cybersecurity at the US' most prominent video surveillance startup, and human rights abuses against Uyghurs by PRC/China manufacturers.

As a longtime investigative reporter/editor and journalism professor, Stoffers plans to bolster IPVM's hard-hitting coverage even further.

Stoffers earned an MS with honors from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and holds a BA in Communication with a Journalism concentration from Kean University.

About IPVM

IPVM is the world's leading authority on video surveillance, delivering unmatched reporting, research, and test results. Founded in 2008, IPVM is independent and dedicated to objective information and advocacy of ethical practices.

To learn more about IPVM and read its latest reporting, visit www.IPVM.com.

Contact

Donald Maye

[email protected]

800-952-4786

SOURCE IPVM

Related Links

http://www.ipvm.com

