IPwe Japan and Deloitte Tohmatsu Collaborate to Provide Patent Valuations and Expand Intellectual Property Services

IPwe, Inc.

06 Oct, 2023

Alliance to provide advisory services that enhance corporate value through patent valuations and support IP disclosure under the Corporate Governance Code.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe Japan K.K. and Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory LLC (President & CEO: Kazuhiro Fukushima; hereinafter "DTFA"), a Deloitte Tohmatsu Group company, collaborate to provide advisory services focused on patent valuation and supporting IP disclosure.

The revised Corporate Governance Code in Japan underscores the growing need for Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed companies to easily disclose their IP investments and management strategies, despite lacking explicit disclosure guidelines. Recognizing this gap, DTFA, which has long offered patent due diligence and valuation services in Japan, collaborated with IPwe Japan. This alliance was created after seeing the potential in IPwe's Smart Intangible Asset Management platform (SIAM) to supplement DTFA's existing services with standardized patent valuations suitable for balance sheet reporting. DTFA and IPwe will further collaborate on reports that can aid in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code's transparency requirements. DTFA's decision to leverage SIAM stems from its 15 years of AI development, backed by over US$4 billion in R&D.

DTFA will further complement its IP advisory services through SIAM's transactions marketplace. By doing so, DTFA and IPwe Japan's clients will not only be able to better disclose patent valuations, and improve their portfolio's strength and strategy but also increase the utilization of unexploited patents through SIAM's marketplace.

"Partnering with Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory represents a significant step forward in extending our footprint in Japan and furthering IPwe's mission to become the go-to IP business analytics company for IP strategy and valuation. This partnership promises not only enhanced value and innovation for Japanese businesses but also deeper, data-driven insights into the Japanese market for our global clientele," said Leann Pinto, CEO of IPwe and Chairman of IPwe Japan.

About IPwe

IPwe is a global financial technology company revolutionizing the IP space. Our mission is to become the go-to IP business analytics company—leveraging cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology—to enable businesses to understand their portfolios from a financial viewpoint and make informed decisions to maximize value and innovation. For more information, please visit ipwe.com

