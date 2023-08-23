IPwe Recognized in Two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports in 2023

News provided by

IPwe, Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

IPwe was recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software and in the Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3 under the Web2.5 and Web3 categories.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe, a leader in AI and blockchain-based intellectual property (IP) valuation and analytics software and digitization, proudly announces its recognition in two Gartner reports: Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software and Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3.

By merging innovative AI and blockchain technology with top-tier data sets, IPwe aims to become the go-to IP business analytics and digitization solution provider for companies' most important assets. IPwe's software, Smart Intangible Asset Management, provides companies with a comprehensive analysis of their IP portfolios, generating real-time analytics, financial valuations, ratings, and indices globally.

"We are honored that Gartner has recognized us in not one, but two Hype Cycles," expressed Leann Pinto, CEO. "In our opinion, IPwe's identification by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Web2.5 and Web3 categories, just seven months after Smart Intangible Asset Management's launch in January 2023, are considerable milestones." Pinto adds, "We look forward to supporting enterprise in the digital transformation of intangible assets to Web3 by enabling true utilization of this highly valuable asset class now in Web2.5."

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Open-Source Software, 2023", July 31, 2023.

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3, 2023", August 2, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Mia Mixan, [email protected]

SOURCE IPwe, Inc.

Also from this source

IPwe and Toshiba Digital Solutions Announce the Joint Promotion of the Digital Transformation of Intellectual Property

IPwe Names Leann Pinto as Chief Executive Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.