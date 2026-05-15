IPX Exchange Unveils 100+ Celebrity, Athlete, and Influencer Slate at Cannes; Greenlights Fetty Wap Docuseries as First Project

IPX, an operating system for IP, debuts at the Marché du Film Main Stage during the Future of Film Financing panel ahead of its July launch from the IPX House in the Hamptons.

CANNES, France, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX Exchange ("IPX"), an operating system for entertainment and cultural IP, today previewed a slate of more than 100 original projects from artists, athletes, influencers, and celebrities, and announced its first formal greenlight: Autobiography, a docuseries from hip-hop artist Fetty Wap. The platform was unveiled at The Future of Film Financing panel on the Marché du Film Main Stage at the Cannes Film Festival, with the full public launch scheduled for July from the IPX House in the Hamptons.

IPX is built around four pillars: tokenize, advertise, monetize, and distribute. It operates as a regulatory compliant exchange and marketplace. Artists, athletes, influencers, and creatives can seamlessly combine retail, advertising, and institutional capital all in one place. Artists retain ownership of their IP and control how revenue and rights are shared. IP Tokens then trade freely on the IPX Exchange secondary marketplace.

The IPX slate spans film, television, gaming, books, and festivals across music, sports, film, and digital entertainment. The confirmed pipeline exceeds $1.35B in tokenization value. More than 10,000 verified creators have already joined, and the public waitlist is now open. Additional slate reveals will follow at the IPX House in the Hamptons this July, with 100 celebrity artists, athletes, and influencer-backed originals in production.

Autobiography, the first greenlight off the slate, is a celebrity docuseries built around unfiltered artist journeys. Episode 1 follows Fetty Wap, with subsequent episodes featuring additional talent from the IPX roster. For the first time, fans can hold RWA-backed tokens tied to a film/TV project from day one. Token utility includes voting rights on creative decisions, IMDb credits at participation thresholds, on-set access, production visibility, and profit share through the project waterfall.

"For decades, the model has been rigged. Artists hand over 100% of their IP for a single check, then watch it get monetized forever. IPX ends that." said Brendan McCafferty, Founder & CEO of IPX. "We put ownership back in the creators' hands, give them fan-and brand-backed capital to build with, and let the supporters who make this content viable share in the upside with radical transparency and a real seat at the table. That's Hollywood 3.0."

The Cannes preview marks IPX's formal entry into the global entertainment and capital markets conversation ahead of the July launch. The IPX House activation in the Hamptons will host the public debut, talent showcases, and the next wave of slate reveals.

About IPX Exchange

IPX Exchange is an operating system for entertainment and cultural IP — a compliant platform to tokenize, advertise, monetize, and distribute creator-backed Real World Asset IP. Built on Base L2 the IPX Ecosystem brings qualified subsidiary partners in PodX, BrandX, LiveX and IPX Studios and a suite of proprietary AI agents to service IP rights holders end to end. IPX provides institutional-grade infrastructure creating liquidity for an otherwise illiquid asset class that has never had one. IPX operates from 3 hubs in Miami, New York, and LA with public launch scheduled for July from the IPX House in the Hamptons. Learn more at ipx.exchange.

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SOURCE IPX Exchange