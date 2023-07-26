IPX1031 Announces 1031 Exchange Misconceptions List for 2023

News provided by

IPX1031

26 Jul, 2023, 15:46 ET

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the leading national provider of 1031 Exchange services, has released their annual Top Misconceptions about 1031 Exchanges for 2023.

Continue Reading

"We are excited to release this year's Top Misconceptions for 2023," said Scott Nathanson, IPX1031 Executive Vice President. "It is important that we provide correct and current information regarding 1031 Exchanges so that investors and their advisors are well informed and make the best strategic decisions that follow all IRC 1031 guidelines. Our goal is that all exchangers have the information necessary to obtain 100% tax deferral by utilizing a 1031 Exchange."

While 1031 tax deferred transactions are typically not complex, there are common misunderstandings. For details regarding how these items are misconstrued, view the full article at www.ipx1031.com/top-1031-misconceptions-2023/

The top 10 misconceptions for 2023 are:

  1. "Like-Kind" Property
  2. Reverse Replacement Property
  3. Partial Exchange Improvements
  4. Disaster Relief Extensions
  5. ID Deadlines & Extensions
  6. Vacation and Second Homes Usage
  7. Owner Occupied Eligibility
  8. Replacing Debt
  9. Vacant Land
  10. Net Sales Proceeds

IPX1031 compiles the annual list from information gathered from surveys sent to CPAs, attorneys and real estate brokers, as well as questions asked by investors throughout the year.

About IPX1031 Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

Contact:
Cindi Marinez, VP, Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE IPX1031

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.