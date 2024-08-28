IPX1031 Honored Again as Best Overall 1031 Exchange Company

IPX1031 Celebrates Continued Excellence with Best Overall 1031 Recognition

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, has once again been named Best Overall 1031 Exchange Company by Fit Small Business for 2024.

IPX1031 provides nationwide Qualified Intermediary services for all types of 1031 Exchanges, including delayed, simultaneous, reverse, and improvement transactions. Their dedicated team of attorneys, accountants, Certified Exchange Specialists (CES®), and industry experts adeptly facilitate exchanges ranging from small rental properties to intricate billion-dollar commercial property transactions.

"Our team at IPX1031 is wholeheartedly committed to excellence in customer and professional advisor service. This honor underscores our ongoing efforts to provide an unparalleled customer experience," remarked John Wunderlich, President of IPX1031.

The company has received accolades as the Best 1031 Exchange Company from multiple rating agencies over the years, including Investopedia, The Balance, Awning, ROI Advisors, and Inside 1031.

Wunderlich added, "These accomplishments emphasize the outstanding efforts our team puts in daily. Our IPX1031 staff genuinely merits this recognition, and we are deeply appreciative of it."

This consistent acknowledgment solidifies IPX1031's position as a trusted leader in the industry and the preferred Qualified Intermediary for customers and advisors navigating the complexities of 1031 Exchanges.

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

