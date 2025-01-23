IPX1031 Releases 2025 Trends: Key Insights for the CRE Market and 1031 Exchanges
News provided byIPX1031
Jan 23, 2025, 11:30 ET
Jan 23, 2025, 11:30 ET
2025 Trends in 1031 Exchanges and Commercial Real Estate
CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, has released its annual 1031 trends, outlining the key developments expected in the commercial real estate (CRE) market and the 1031 Exchange landscape for 2025. As economic conditions and market dynamics evolve, staying informed on these trends is crucial for investors and property owners.
"Utilizing 1031 Exchanges fosters economic growth by enabling capital reinvestment and job creation," IPX1031 President John Wunderlich stated. "We strive to provide investors with the essential knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of the market and maximize 1031 investment potential."
Given the anticipated growth in the CRE market, 1031 transactions will stay active as informed investors and commercial property owners employ strategic 1031 tax deferral tools.
Anticipated 1031 Exchange Trends for 2025:
For more detailed information on the 2025 trends, visit: www.ipx1031.com/1031-trends-2025/.
About IPX1031: Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.
Contact: Cindi Marinez, VP, Marketing
[email protected]
SOURCE IPX1031
Share this article