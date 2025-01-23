IPX1031 Releases 2025 Trends: Key Insights for the CRE Market and 1031 Exchanges

News provided by

IPX1031

Jan 23, 2025, 11:30 ET

2025 Trends in 1031 Exchanges and Commercial Real Estate

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, has released its annual 1031 trends, outlining the key developments expected in the commercial real estate (CRE) market and the 1031 Exchange landscape for 2025. As economic conditions and market dynamics evolve, staying informed on these trends is crucial for investors and property owners.

"Utilizing 1031 Exchanges fosters economic growth by enabling capital reinvestment and job creation," IPX1031 President John Wunderlich stated. "We strive to provide investors with the essential knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of the market and maximize 1031 investment potential."

Given the anticipated growth in the CRE market, 1031 transactions will stay active as informed investors and commercial property owners employ strategic 1031 tax deferral tools.

Anticipated 1031 Exchange Trends for 2025:

  • Reverse and Improvement (Build-to-Suit) Exchanges: Increased popularity due to higher interest rates and limited quality inventory.
  • Maturing Loans and Refinancing: Significant transactional activity driven by maturing loans and the need for better ROI and loan terms through 1031 Exchanges.
  • Seller Financing: Traditional financing challenges will lead to more seller-financed transactions.
  • Shifts in Asset Classes: Multifamily, industrial, and retail properties are expected to see robust activity.
  • Passive Investments: A shift towards exchanging management-intensive properties for passive investment types like NNN (Triple Net Lease) and fractional ownership properties such as DSTs (Delaware Statutory Trusts).
  • Geographical Shifts: Owners will continue shifting investment property purchases to more landlord regulatory friendly areas.
  • ADU/Mixed-Use Growth: Thriving 1031 opportunities for properties with accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and mixed-use properties.
  • Retirement-Friendly Areas:  Increased 1031 investment in regions with favorable and attractive retirement conditions.

For more detailed information on the 2025 trends, visit: www.ipx1031.com/1031-trends-2025/.

About IPX1031: Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

Contact: Cindi Marinez, VP, Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE IPX1031

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

IPX1031 Spins Its Frightfully Fun 10-31 Day Video On 10/31

IPX1031 Spins Its Frightfully Fun 10-31 Day Video On 10/31

National 1031 Qualified Intermediary leader, Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) celebrates October 31st with its Day of the 10-31...
IPX1031 Honored Again as Best Overall 1031 Exchange Company

IPX1031 Honored Again as Best Overall 1031 Exchange Company

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, has once again been named Best...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics