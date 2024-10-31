IPX1031 Spins Its Frightfully Fun 10-31 Day Video On 10/31

The video features the classic nursery rhyme character of "The Itsy Bitsy Spider," but with a twist – the spider climbs up the tax deferral process. You'll laugh, you'll learn, and you might even scream – as this video alludes to the enticing benefits of tax deferral through a 1031 Exchange.

"Through a fun and lively video, we wanted to show real estate owners and investors how strategic tax planning can be advantageous by utilizing 1031 Exchanges," said John Wunderlich, IPX1031 President.

Halloween can be frightening, but 1031 Exchanges don't have to be. IPX1031 works with your advisors to make the 1031 Exchange process simple and stress-free. Don't be afraid to check out IPX1031's website or social media channels for even more 10-31 Day info on 1031 Exchanges. www.ipx1031.com

Because who doesn't love a little extra deferral?

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

