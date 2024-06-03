IPX1031 Washington Doubles Up 1031 Coverage with Nicole Valdez

IPX1031 Strengthens WA Sales Team with New Hire Nicole Valdez

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) IPX1031, the leading provider of 1031 Exchange services, is pleased to announce the addition of Nicole Valdez to its sales team. Valdez will be joining forces with Paul Van Every, IPX1031 PNW Sales Manager, to provide comprehensive 1031 Exchange sales and educational coverage throughout the state of Washington.

The addition of Valdez further strengthens IPX1031's commitment to providing unparalleled customer service and comprehensive solutions for 1031 Exchanges. With her years of experience in the real estate and the consumer marketing industries, Valdez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role at IPX1031. As a highly accomplished sales professional, she has a proven track record of helping clients maximize their investment opportunities.

Van Every, who has been instrumental in expanding IPX1031's presence in the Pacific Northwest region, is excited about collaborating with Valdez. Together, they will combine their industry insights and market expertise to deliver exceptional service and support to clients throughout Washington State.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicole Valdez as part of our PNW team," said Jennifer Keen, Executive Vice President and manager of Western Operations. "Nicole's deep understanding of real estate coupled with her dedication to client success makes her an invaluable asset to our organization. By partnering with Paul Van Every, we are confident that they will take our 1031 sales coverage in Washington State to new heights."

Valdez expressed her enthusiasm for joining IPX1031 and working alongside Van Every: "I am honored and excited about this opportunity. The potential for growth and success in Washington's real estate market is immense. I look forward to leveraging my skills and collaborating with Paul as we assist clients in achieving their investment objectives."

Valdez and Van Every's team responsibilities will include educating and consulting with clients as well as tax, legal, and real estate professionals to structure 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges throughout the state of Washington. Valdez and Van Every, along with the IPX1031 PNW team, bring the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

Nicole Valdez can be reached at 425.582.3487, via email at [email protected] or the team webpage at www.ipx1031.com/WAteam.

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com .

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager

[email protected]

(760) 223-2178

Paul Van Every, SVP, PNW Sales Manager

[email protected]

(425) 583-9484

