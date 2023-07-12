iQ Credit Union Announces New Treasury Management Services

News provided by

iQ Credit Union

12 Jul, 2023, 11:10 ET

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announces the launch of its treasury management services, offering business members access to its automated clearing house (ACH) and fraud prevention tools.

"iQ launching treasury management is a significant moment for our business services team," Jeremy Wiersma, VP of business services at iQ Credit Union, said. "We are now able to empower our members with seamless financial solutions in one place."

Continue Reading

With the new ACH tool, business members will be able to increase security, collect payments seamlessly, improve cash flow, cut processing fees, reduce paperwork, eliminate paper checks, and easily connect members to financial software. 

In addition to ACH, iQ offers Check Positive Pay, where members will be able to decide and verify check details, including matching a payee's name to the checks issued. Also available with business fraud protection is ACH Positive Pay, which automatically alerts members if there are any red flags with any ACH transactions against their accounts. Members can review and return any fraudulent and unauthorized ACH activity as well.

"The business services team is always looking for ways to better serve our business members," Gayle Rust Gustafson, chief lending officer at iQ, said. "Not only are we bringing convenience to their banking needs but also providing them with security and a personalized customer experience."

For more information on iQ's treasury management services, visit www.iqcu.com.

ABOUT iQ CREDIT UNION

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 100,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com.

SOURCE iQ Credit Union

Also from this source

iQ Credit Union Awards $10,000 in Grants to Local Educators

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.