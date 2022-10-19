iQ Credit Union Announces the Success of Its Inaugural iQ Cares Week

Fundraiser exceeded its goal, raising $12,000 to serve the children of Southwest Washington and Oregon through the iQ for Kids Foundation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the success of its iQ Cares Week fundraiser, exceeding its goal of $10,000 by raising $12,000 to support the company's nonprofit, iQ for Kids Foundation . The foundation will distribute the funds in the form of grants and donations to local organizations that serve children in the community.

Funds were raised during iQ Cares Week by the iQ Credit Union staff, who contributed money from their paychecks to support the nonprofit, as well as donations from members made at branch locations and profits from iQ merchandise.

"The success of exceeding our fundraising goal is attributed to the amazing support of our staff and their contributions as well as the donations from our dedicated members," Danette LaChapelle, chief communication officer and senior vice president of marketing at iQ Credit Union, said. "The foundation plays an important role in our community as we strive to focus on improving children's lives."

Recently, the iQ for Kids allocated $13,500 over three years in multiyear grants to Rocksolid Community Teen Center, Assistance League of Southwest Washington and YWCA Clark County .

The foundation, which considers one-time grants on a quarterly basis, also awarded more than $19,000 in one-time grants to local nonprofits this year, including Steps for Youth, Columbia River High School, TreeSong Nature Awareness and Retreat Center, Battle Ground Kiwanis Club, Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare, The Family Room, Playworks Education Energized, Merry Heart Children's Camp, Mpowered Living Ministries, FIRST Robotics Team 2471, Dialed Cycling and Triathlon Team, Friendly House, and Soccer in the Park.

Since its beginning, the iQ for Kids Foundation has raised more than $3 million in donations for local charities that are focused on improving children's lives.

