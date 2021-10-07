iQ Credit Union Hires Chief Technology Officer

As chief technology officer and a member of the executive leadership team, Lehrman will lead efforts to improve member experiences through digital transformation and enhanced data integration. In this role, he will oversee the information systems and information security department, the data architecture and management program, business continuity and disaster recovery.

"At iQ, integrating technology that improves the member experience is a central strategic objective," President/CEO Eric Petracca said. "Jordan, with his years of experience, will play a critical role in pushing the organization forward in achieving those objectives and in shaping a comprehensive technological vision for the credit union."

Lehrman brings extensive knowledge of IT infrastructure and years of experience leading digital initiatives to his new role. In his previous position as senior vice president of IT and digital transformation at Solarity Credit Union, he headed major projects including moving the institution's data center to the cloud, providing a 360-degree view of members, implementing an application programming interface development methodology, and organizing the information systems (IS) team to support the rapid delivery of new experiences and technology to staff and members.

In his new role at iQ, Lehrman is focused on improving technological infrastructure and enhancing the banking process for members. He will spearhead a range of initiatives designed to improve cybersecurity posture and culture; utilize data to simplify experiences, decisions and processes; rapidly innovate and release best-in-class technologies to members to make banking easier; and simplify online loan processes and applications.

"iQ has built an incredible brand and is deeply committed to the community," Lehrman said. "Building off the existing success of iQ and its IS team, I'm ecstatic to be able to help lead them through their next round of digital transformation where we focus on making all experiences across channels easy for our members. From quickly getting a loan as an existing member to opening an account online in minutes as a new member, we will use technology to simplify how members bank with iQ."

Lehrman has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on finance and entrepreneurial leadership from Gonzaga University and is a certified green belt in Lean Six Sigma. In addition, he regularly speaks about digital transformation and modern banking technologies at conferences and webinars such as Dreamforce, CULytics and MuleSoft.

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 90,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com .

