iQ Credit Union Recognized by Forbes as No. 1 Credit Union in Washington

"Our staff provides the most amazing service to our unique membership, with the products and services they need," said iQ President/CEO Eric Petracca. "Throughout this last tough year, it's clear that our staff continued to go above and beyond for our membership."

iQ offers members personalized service and easy access, with 16 area branches, online and mobile banking, and more than 30,000 ATMs and 5,600 shared branches nationwide. The credit union is committed to providing financial education, including events and online classes for children and adults, financial workshops for area businesses and student-run campus branches in seven local high schools.

In addition, iQ regularly gives back to the local community through initiatives such as literacy grants for teachers, scholarships for area students, and iQ for Kids, the credit union's nonprofit foundation that raises money for local charities.

"We live and work in this community, and it is vital that we are involved in causes and charities that are close to our hearts and important to our members," said Petracca. "iQ is growing, but we remain local and true to our communities. Our goal of providing friendly, genuine service as well as our purpose as a credit union is reflected in this recognition."

Besides the Forbes recognition, iQ has also been named a top workplace by The Oregonian for the past five years and received recognition from the Portland Business Journal, including their Philanthropy award,

ABOUT iQ CREDIT UNION

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 90,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com .

