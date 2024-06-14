IQ Medical Ventures rebrands as IQ Women's Health to pioneer innovations in women's Health

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands , June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Medical Ventures has rebranded as IQ Women's Health. This strategic transformation underscores the company's commitment to addressing the diverse and unique needs of women in healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate innovation and support the development of groundbreaking solutions that enhance women's health outcomes globally.

About IQ Women's Health

Johan F.M. Remmerswaal, Managing Director at IQ Women’s Health

IQ Women's Health is dedicated to fostering innovation and supporting the development of cutting-edge solutions in women's health. The organization caters to the needs of physicians, start-ups, and investors, providing the resources, network, and regulatory guidance necessary to succeed in advancing women's health outcomes worldwide.

Why women's health

The decision to rebrand and focus on women's health stems from a deeply personal place. Throughout their journey as IQ Medical Ventures, the team has first handedly seen the gaps and opportunities in women's healthcare. The stories of countless women seeking better health solutions, the dedication of physicians striving to provide exceptional care, and the innovative ideas from start-ups looking to make a difference have all inspired the organization. Women's health is not just a market; it is a critical area where innovation can lead to profound improvements in quality of life.

The journey and commitment

Building on extensive experience in the healthcare sector, IQ Women's Health recognizes the critical need for advancements in women's health. The organization is fully dedicated to leading this transformation by providing essential resources, a robust ecosystem, and expert guidance. Whether a healthcare provider with pioneering ideas, a start-up aiming to revolutionize women's health, or an investor seeking impactful opportunities, IQ Women's Health is there to support every stage.

A Personal note from the leadership

"We believe in the power of innovation to transform women's health," said Johan F.M. Remmerswaal, Managing Director at IQ Women's Health. "Our rebranding and renewed focus demonstrate our dedication to advancing healthcare solutions that will have a lasting, positive impact on the lives of women worldwide. Coming from a family with four older sisters, having lost the youngest and her daughter to breast cancer, having listened to the countless complaints about the one-sided trials in our industry; we just want to say we heard you! The personal stories and challenges we've encountered along our journey have reinforced our resolution to make a meaningful difference in this field."

Join IQ Women's Health in advancing women's health

IQ Women's Health invites all stakeholders to join in the mission to advance women's health through innovation and collaboration. Together, a healthier, brighter future for all women can be created.

For more information

For more information about IQ Women's Health and their services, please visit www.iq-womenshealth.com or contact directly at +31 (0)10 261 9100.



