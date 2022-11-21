IQ Option - a trusted international broker with an award-winning trading platform - has become an official global partner of the Davis Cup Finals 2022.
Nov 21, 2022, 08:15 ET
LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davis Cup is a highly prestigious international team competition in men's tennis. Every year it brings together the most skilled players, tennis enthusiasts and sponsors – global companies that strive for excellence in their fields.
IQ Option is excited to become one of them and hopes to establish a successful long-term partnership that will create new possibilities for growth and expansion for both parties. To learn more about this collaboration and its objectives, proceed to the official IQ Option blog.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951410/IQ_Option_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951409/IQ_Option_2.jpg
SOURCE IQ Option
