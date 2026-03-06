IQ Pouch Launches "Smart Energy" Nootropic Pouches Powered by enfinity® Paraxanthine

Founded by serial entrepreneur and CPG veteran Brad Pyatt, IQ Pouch introduces a nicotine-free performance pouch built for athletes, entrepreneurs, and modern high performers.

DENVER, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Pouch today announced the official launch of its next-generation nootropic pouch designed to deliver clean, repeatable focus and energy without nicotine, sugar, or traditional caffeine crashes.

Powered by enfinity® paraxanthine, the primary metabolite of caffeine and the body's active energy compound, IQ Pouch delivers smooth cognitive energy in a discreet oral pouch format designed for daily routines rather than occasional spikes.

The product was created by serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt, founder of global sports nutrition powerhouse MusclePharm and functional nutrition brand TRUBAR.

Pyatt says the inspiration for IQ Pouch came from a deeply personal challenge.

"I created IQ Pouch out of necessity," said Pyatt. "After battling a decade-long nicotine habit, I needed something that could replace the ritual without the addiction. As someone who has spent my career building performance brands for athletes, I wanted a product that delivered clean focus and energy in a smarter way. IQ Pouch became that solution."

Unlike traditional energy drinks, which were built for occasional boosts, IQ Pouch is designed for daily performance routines — providing precise energy and repeatable focus in a portable format that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

The product is built around enfinity®paraxanthine, the compound responsible for the cognitive benefits people associate with caffeine.

"Most people don't realize that when you drink caffeine, your body has to break it down before you get the real performance compound," Pyatt said. "That compound is paraxanthine. By delivering it directly, we're able to provide smoother energy, clearer focus, and none of the jittery crash people experience with traditional energy drinks."

In addition to paraxanthine, IQ Pouch includes a precision blend of performance ingredients including:

L-Theanine to support calm focus

Cognizin ® Citicoline for cognitive performance

Citicoline for cognitive performance Rhodiola rosea for mental stamina

Vitamins B6 and B12 for energy metabolism

The product was developed over more than three years and represents what the company calls "smart energy" — a new category of cognitive performance delivery.

IQ Pouch targets high-performance consumers including athletes, entrepreneurs, gamers, and creators seeking sustained mental stamina throughout the day.

"Athletes train their bodies every day, but cognitive performance is just as important," Pyatt added. "IQ Pouch was built for people who demand more from their energy — whether they're competing, building companies, or simply performing at their highest level."

The brand is also building partnerships across sports, performance culture, and creator communities.

"We have some incredibly exciting partnerships and collaborations that we'll be unveiling in the coming weeks," Pyatt said. "IQ Pouch is more than a product — it's the beginning of a movement around smarter energy."

IQ Pouch launches with three flavors — Mint Mode, Citrus, and Spiced — and is now available directly at https://iqpouch.com .

ABOUT IQ POUCH COMPANY, INC

IQ Pouch is a next-generation nootropic supplement brand delivering nicotine-free performance pouches designed for focus, productivity, and cognitive endurance. Powered by paraxanthine and built for modern performance routines, IQ Pouch provides clean energy without sugar, nicotine, or crashes. The company was founded by entrepreneur Brad Pyatt, creator of MusclePharm and TRUBAR.

