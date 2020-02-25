IQ4I Research & Consultancy Published 'Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2026'

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2026' gives comprehensive insights on the various Lu-177 based drugs being developed for the treatment of GEP-NET, Prostate cancer and other diseases. The report covers marketed products details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, FDA and CE approved products (Lutathera).

This report enables the Radiopharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market. The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years. Some of the key sections covered in the report are given below:

Market Analysis

In market analysis section, global GEP-NET and Prostate cancer market are indicated along with the Lu-177 therapy market size, eligible patients pool, total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity and demand for Lu-177 isotope is forecasted from 2019 to 2026.



Lu-177 players and their production capacities



Lu-177 market dynamics.



Lu-177 related deals analysis.



Funding scenario in Lu-177 market



Global, N.A., Europe , APAC and RoW prevalence rates (GEP-NET & Prostate cancer).

, APAC and RoW prevalence rates (GEP-NET & Prostate cancer). Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis by molecule type



Monoclonal Antibodies labelled pipeline analysis





Peptide labelled pipeline analysis



Pipeline analysis by leading players & their molecule analysis

Key Players Analysis

The key player's analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Lu-177 and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.



Global key players overview



Global key players Pipeline data (discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development)



Global key players deals (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funds)

Some of the major players of Lutetium-177 Pipeline analysis are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Australia), Cell Point, L.L.C. (U.S.), ITM Isotopen Technoogien Munchen AG (Germany), Nordic Nanovector ASA (Norway), IPSEN Pharma (France), RadioMedix, Inc. (U.S.), Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

