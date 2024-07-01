IQAir brings new XE smart air purifiers to the market

LA MIRADA, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, launches their new HealthPro Compact XE and GCX MultiGas XE air purifiers. The XE line, now available in North America, represents the next generation of these renowned, high-performance air purifiers.

IQAir XE air purifiers include a newly designed fan system that is up to three times more energy efficient than prior models. Equipped with WiFi smart app integration, the air purifiers can be remotely controlled and fully integrated with IQAir's AirVisual air quality app and platform. The XEs also include three smart modes, allowing for sensor-based operation and prompting automatic adjustment based on measured air quality.

Designed and made in Switzerland, the XE line includes an advanced particle sensor that measures harmful fine particulate pollutants (PM2.5), for real-time insight of indoor air. PM2.5 includes a wide range of pollutants, including smoke, dust, pollen, mold spores, house dust mite and pet allergens. The XE air purifiers use IQAir's HyperHEPA technology, which filters 95% of all particles down to 0.003 microns – as small as the smallest virus.

The HealthPro Compact XE packs a powerful punch, like its counterpart the HealthPro Plus, but in a smaller package. Because there is no gas and odor filtration, airflow is maximized, covering up to 1,240 square feet. The GCX MultiGas XE offers full-spectrum protection from particles, gasses, and chemicals, including formaldehyde. It also includes 22 pounds of high-quality carbon and alumina pellets with potassium permanganate.

"We're excited to launch our XE air purifiers, which couple IQAir's award-winning HyperHEPA filtration with state-of-the-art air quality monitoring technology," states Frank Hammes, Global CEO, IQAir. "Featuring built-in air quality sensors, the XEs save energy and fully automate the removal of even the smallest particles from the air."

For the North American market, the enhanced features of the XE air purifiers are incorporated into four of IQAir's popular air purifiers and available on iqair.com/us/:

HealthPro Plus XE is priced at $1,199 .

. HealthPro Compact XE is priced at $1,099 .

. GC MultiGas XE is priced at $1,599 .

. GCX MultiGas XE is priced at $2,499 .

ABOUT IQAir:

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations, and governments to improve air quality through information, collaboration, and intervention.

