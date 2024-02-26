IQAIR TO RELEASE 2023 WORLD AIR QUALITY REPORT, REVEALING CHANGES TO GLOBAL AIR QUALITY AND ITS HEALTH IMPACTS

IQAir

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

GOLDACH, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 19, IQAir will release the 6th Annual "World Air Quality Report," which reveals troubling details of worldwide pollution in 2023.

WHAT: IQAir is releasing the results of its 6th annual "World Air Quality Report," an annual air quality analysis that tracks worldwide exposure to unhealthful levels of PM2.5 pollution. The report ranks 134 countries, territories, and regions across 7,748 locations using data from over 30,000 air quality monitoring stations around the globe.

WHEN: The embargo on the 2023 "World Air Quality Report" lifts on Tuesday, March 19 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern TimeThe report and interviews will be available in advance, under embargo, to credentialed journalists by request.

WHY: The new report from IQAir finds millions of people are living with and breathing polluted air, placing their health and lives at risk.
In this report, find out:

  • The top five most polluted countries in 2023

  • How many countries met the WHO PM2.5 annual guideline

  • How 2023 weather trends impacted global pollution

  • The top ten most polluted cities in the world

  • How worldwide data was calculated to discover the report's key findings

WHERE: New findings from the World Air Quality Report will be live on www.iqair.com/us following the launch. Embargoed report findings and embargoed interviews are available upon request prior to the report launch.

WHO: The following are available for media interviews on report findings and health impacts of air pollution:

  • Frank Hammes, Global CEO, IQAir

  • Glory Dolphin Hammes, CEO North America, IQAir

  • Dr. Christi Chester Schroeder, Air Quality Science Manager, IQAir

HOW: To request embargoed report findings or an embargoed interview, contact Natasha Ganes at [email protected].

ABOUT IQAir:
IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations, and governments to improve air quality through information, collaboration, and intervention. 

SOURCE IQAir

