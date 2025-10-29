IQAX and CargoNPay Partner to Launch AI-Driven eBL Shipping Instruction Solution

Collaboration sets a new benchmark for digital transformation in China's freight industry.

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX, a global leader in digital trade intelligence technology, has entered a strategic partnership with CargoNPay, a premier logistics technology platform based in China. This collaboration integrates IQAXOne intelligent trade ecosystem and its blockchain-based electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) solution with CargoNPay's AI-powered document processing system, creating a seamless, secure end-to-end solution for freight forwarders across China.

At the core of the partnership is an industry-first AI-based B/L Shipping Instruction and blockchain-enabled electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) workflow. It is designed to automate, secure, and accelerate trade document processing.

Key features include:

1) Automated Data Extraction: CargoNPay's AI technology identifies, extracts, and verifies key data from customer documents to generate precise information required for eBL applications.

2) Seamless Integration: Freight forwarders can transmit this data through CargoNPay's platform to carriers connected to the IQAX network, enabling faster eBL initiation.

3) Digital Issuance: IQAX eBL ensures the secure and efficient issuance of legally binding electronic bills of lading, digitizing the entire trade documentation process.

This collaboration dramatically reduces manual data entry, minimizes human error, and shortens document turnaround times from days to just hours.

George Guo, CEO of IQAX, said, "We value CargoNPay's industry-leading capabilities in AI-powered document recognition. The combination of technologies delivers unprecedented operational convenience for freight forwarders and advances the development of an international digital intelligence trade ecosystem. This aligns fully with our vision of empowering the logistics industry and creating enhanced value through strategic partnership."

Edward Ma, CEO of CargoNPay, added, "Partnering with IQAX has allowed us to realise the full potential of our AI technology in real-world logistics applications. By integrating IQAX's trusted eBL services, we have achieved a fully closed-loop online service and established a digital hub that connects freight forwarders and carriers more effectively than ever."

Beyond eBL functionality, CargoNPay users can now access the full range of IQAX One digital services, including real-time vessel scheduling, cargo tracking, inland transport monitoring, and electronic document submission, offering complete visibility and automation across the logistics value chain.

The AI-powered B/L creation and eBL issuance service is now available to CargoNPay users.

About IQAX

IQAX is a digital trade intelligence company powering critical decisions across global supply chains. We help businesses act faster, build resilience and become more sustainable by solving their most complex challenges. From IQAX eBL to digital twins, our solutions embed our deep industry expertise within a proprietary frontier technology stack that incorporates IoT, blockchain, and AI. Our enterprise-grade solutions prioritise security, integration and interoperability, helping customers accelerate digital transformation. IQAX works with leading shipping lines, logistics providers, corporates, and financial institutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.iqax.com.

About CargoNPay

CargoNPay is a leading digital intelligent service platform in China, dedicated to digital transformation and innovative services within the international logistics industry ecosystem. Currently, the company's many innovative products and services are at the forefront of the domestic industry, with nationwide coverage, providing users with a diverse range of comprehensive services. These include freight rate and schedule inquiries, cargo tracking, booking channels, domestic and international manifest declarations, customs declaration, insurance, AI document center services, an integrated electronic invoice system, multi-currency online payments, and supply chain finance. CargoNPay integrates internet technology, blockchain, and artificial intelligence application scenarios to connect freight forwarders, shipping companies, shipping agents, value-added service providers, banks, financial institutions, and other parties. The platform effectively addresses the pain points of traditional cross-border logistics companies — such as low efficiency, high costs, and funding bottlenecks — while also assisting industry enterprises in expanding, reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and achieving digital innovation and transformation.

SOURCE IQAX Limited