IQDAX Announces Updates to Its New Trade Elite Ambassador Platform

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset exchange platform IQDAX is proud to announce the launch of its new global ambassador program, operating under the brand name TradeElite. Having previously informed prospective ambassadors of this upcoming event, the company is delighted to have reached the next stage of the launch process, unveiling new elements of their offering.

IQDAX TradeElite

The TradeElite program offers opportunities for all levels of ambassador, living by the motto of 'Connect. Grow. Thrive.' These words typify the ethos behind TradeElite, which will provide three levels for new ambassadors taking part:

Connect (New Ambassadors) – this level provides a basic level of support from IQDAX, and a series of low commission rewards.

Grow (VIP Ambassadors) – participants in the scheme at this level will be able to take advantage of significantly heightened support and a greater rewards base.

Thrive (Exclusive Ambassadors) – at this level, ambassadors will benefit from greater support from the expertise of IQDAX, alongside a number of profound rewards which incentivise participation, inclusive of bounty tokens share.

In addition, IQDAX has plans in place to start an additional bonus program for speculative clients, representing a bold new development in its trading offering.

As a leading margin trading platform for cryptocurrency, Forex and stocks, IQDAX brings the skill and experience to make its ambassador platform a tempting offer. Brand ambassadors are a crucial element of the company's development in 2021 and beyond, as it continues to expand through the next twelve months.

"We're delighted to launch our new ambassador program, following lots of new developments here at IQDAX," says Sofia Rubio, Business Development Advisor at IQDAX. "Programs like TradeElite provide a unique opportunity to spread the word about the company, while providing real value to ambassadors."

Whilst IQDAX has many innovative plans ahead, the launch of TradeElite is certainly one of the most exciting new developments for the company, and integral to driving growth on a global stage.

Other key things for prospective ambassadors to note include the rapid rate at which IQDAX is currently growing, with future plans include the expansion of the brand into more than 100 countries and territories. The brand is keeping some of its other innovative steps under wraps for now, but there will be more to come before the end of the year.

For now, TradeElite represents a new revolution in the financial markets, and IQDAX promises its brand ambassadors lots of great benefits as a reward for taking part.

More information available at https://ambassador.iqdax.com/.

Media Contact:

Angella Tran

[email protected]

+61480053940

SOURCE IQDAX

Related Links

https://ambassador.iqdax.com/

