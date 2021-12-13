IQDAX Exchange Announces TradeHub Investment Platform for Passive Investors and Copytraders

SYDNEY, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at trading platform IQDAX is delighted to announce their latest innovation, with the launch of a new crypto-centric investment platform specifically designed for copytraders.

IQDAX trading platform provides an accessible gateway for traders of all skill levels and interests. From novice beginners through to more experienced traders and investors, there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to get started or continue their trading journey.

IQDAX TradeHub

By encouraging investment from copytraders, IQDAX gives passive traders and novice investors a new and exciting place to profit from the successful strategies of existing traders. This is a brilliant opportunity to start trading, since it ensures there is minimal risk to funds and gives copytraders a chance to learn from the best traders around.

The chance to trade without risking capital is appealing to a wide variety of new investors, since it still allows them to get to grips with the practicalities of trading and can help to build confidence at the beginning of their trading path.

An added benefit of the platform is that copytrading is quick and simple. This makes trading even more accessible, and also helps to ensure more individuals can get the most from the trading experience with only limited investment of both time and money.

IQDAX has continued to grow in popularity since its launch, with traders at all stages using the platform to invest and trade. In 2022, the company has many more exciting opportunities for profits, including the ongoing development of its ambassador program and perhaps most excitingly of all, the launch of TradeHub.

Cryptocurrency is an increasingly favourable investment choice for traders, and as it develops a stronger following, its application has also become more and more mainstream. With this new access to cryptocurrency and other financial markets through TradeHub, IQDAX is not only encouraging newbie traders to get more from their money, but providing them with reliable, accessible routes for doing so.

Interested aspiring copytraders will soon have the ideal all-in-one digital venue for fulfilling their online trading aspirations. The platform launches in January 2022, providing investors access to more than 30 trading strategies they can copy and profit from.

TradeHub is set to become the go-to space for copytrading, thanks to its expert team and superb strategists, who ensure a safer, better, healthier way to trade and invest online.

Find out more about the IQDAX platform and explore the upcoming TradeHub online at the official website https://www.iqdax.com .

Media Contact:

Angella Tran

+ 614-800-53940

[email protected]

SOURCE IQDAX