IQDAX Exchange Surpasses $50M In Daily Turnover

SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind multi-asset trading platform IQDAX is delighted to announce its latest achievement, scoring a $50m daily turnover. This is an impressive accomplishment for IQDAX, which has experienced tremendous growth since its founding.

The platform provides an accessible gateway for both established and novice traders and investors, giving them a gateway to more than 200 trading options such as stocks, Forex and cryptocurrency.

As the popularity of online trading continues to grow, so do the routes available to prospective traders. There are now more ways than ever before for an aspiring trader to get started – but there are also plenty of pitfalls to be found. Unsafe platforms, unfriendly terms and hazy information about the trading assets available can all make trading a minefield, no matter the skill level of the trader.

IQDAX helps make trading safer and more secure, with a dedicated platform for all the different types of digital currency and stocks on the market. Truly global in scale, IQDAX also provides comprehensive access across international borders, for a more customer-focused approach.

This focus on great customer care is already paying off, as IQDAX celebrates its $50m daily turnover milestone. This mark is a major achievement for an ambitious company, which has been growing at a rapid rate over the last few months. Having already surpassed $10m a day back in June 2021, it seems the sky is the limit for IQDAX.

Rather than basking in their success, the team behind IQDAX is continuing to develop new trading pathways and innovations behind the scenes. This will help retain the new customers who they have gained this year, while also providing them with more reasons to stick around and trade.

"We are delighted that so many people are adopting IQDAX as their trading platform of choice," says Angella Tran, Public Relations Manager at IQDAX. "There are lots of trading platforms nowadays, but none as user friendly and accessible for retail investor as IQDAX. As IQDAX continues to grow, so will the benefits for our customer base."

With more people joining IQDAX every day, now is a great time to get involved in the process of trading, no matter the current skill level of the participant.

One of the key innovations championed by IQDAX is its new ambassador programme, which provides tangible value to its ambassadors, with special privileges and insights on offer.

Find out more and begin your trading journey online at https://www.iqdax.com/ .

