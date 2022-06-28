IQDAX To Enter NFT Market with Its First Ever Interest-Bearing Collection

SYDNEY, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading platform IQDAX is preparing for its first ever NFT drop on July 18, 2022. The "Nifty Heroes: Mission Moon" collection will offer thousands of interest-bearing NFTs as well as plenty of additional perks to holders, bringing together the NFT and investment worlds.

In a challenging market which has seen floor prices of the most popular collections fall, the company set out to provide an NFT collection which offers real and tangible benefits to the holder. With so many NFTs solely providing digital artwork, this collection aims to take NFTs to the next level by not only offering uniquely designed digital assets but also the ability to invest the tokens and make real-world profits.

The Nifty Heroes Collection is made up of 20,000 tokens in total including 10,000 NFT bulls and 10,000 NFT bears. The concept was uniquely inspired by the traditional financial market bulls and bears, with bespoke artwork designed to reflect the bulls and bears fighting for the price of Ethereum cryptocurrency. Additionally, the company is leveraging its trading platform and from August 1, 2022 each NFT can be vested to generate interest.

Ella Brown, Managing Director at IQDAX, said: 'We're delighted to launch the Nifty Heroes collection and provide fans of NFTs with real benefits as well as the digital art they love and adore. Our trading platform is easy to use so we are confident both novice and experienced NFT investors have the opportunity to achieve greater long-term returns from this collection.'

NFT holders will also unlock additional benefits including exclusive access to a section of the company's TradeHub where they can redeem rewards, be in with the chance of winning exclusive prizes and enter contests only available to holders of the Nifty Heroes NFT collection.

IQDAX is also launching its public DAX token in July and the internal token THUB that will be used for TradeHub on-chain transactions. As one of the exclusive benefits available to the holders of Nifty Heroes, the company has pledged to lock 1,000 ETH worth of tokens to holders of Nifty Bulls or Nifty Bears in a unique contest this summer based on the ETH price growth or decline.

The "Nifty Heroes: Mission Moon" collection will drop at 17:00 GMT on July 18, 2022. Find out more about this exciting new collection at https://moon.iqdax.com .

