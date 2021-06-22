IQDAX Trading Platform Surpasses €10M Daily Trading Volume Mark

SYDNEY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQDAX, an innovative derivatives trading platform, announced today that it has surpassed the €10 million daily trading volume mark. The Platform has seen a month-over-month client base growth of over 47% for May, and has reached a major milestone within just the first three months since launch.

IQDAX's clients include both experienced traders and beginners with no trading knowledge, and as more traders begin to view IQDAX as a better multi-asset trading solution, the Platform tends to improve the technology and customer service to become a leading digital asset exchange platform among the most sought-after in the industry.

"Reaching the 10 million Euros in trading volume per day is an important milestone for IQDAX. We've established IQDAX with mission to empower retail traders with institutional-grade trading tools to help them succeed in all major financial markets. We believe that the future of trading lies at the intersection of technology and real-world assets, and as a result, competitive advantage will be gained by integrating digital assets with traditional financial markets." said Ella Brown, Managing Partner at IQDAX.

Brown added, "We expect the client base to continue growing rapidly over the next few years as our technical roadmap evolves with our clients in mind to ensure that we deliver the best service possible by adding important features and innovations in the coming months to make IQDAX a top-of-the-line platform available for retail traders."

Considered to be a major stride forward in the ongoing evolution of IQDAX to become a global market leader, the €10 million daily volume mark is just a first step towards ultimate success in global competition in the future.

The company can now focus on future growth, product innovation, and improving the customer experience. Presently, IQDAX is in the process of launching their mobile trading apps for iOS and Android, lowering barriers to expansion and global reach. The new mobile trading apps will be available in private beta versions for existing IQDAX clients this June, and are expected to be rolled out for the mass market in July this year.

About IQDAX

IQDAX is a leading digital asset exchange and trading platform founded by a team of financial industry professionals and technology experts with a common vision: to provide retail traders of all levels of experience with a truly integrated multi-asset trading environment and empower them to take advantage of the limitless opportunities throughout the world's major financial markets.

