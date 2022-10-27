IQF Vegetable Market Size to Grow by USD 1.1 Bn, B2B will be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IQF vegetable market size is expected to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing popularity of fast-food restaurants is driving the global IQF vegetable market growth. However, The health risks associated with the consumption of frozen vegetables challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IQF Vegetable Market 2022-2026

IQF Vegetable Market 2022-2026: Scope

The IQF vegetable market report covers the following areas:

IQF Vegetable Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

B2B: The B2B segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. B2B channels include the movement of goods from one business or company to another. The distribution of IQF vegetables is expected to remain high during the forecast period.



Supermarket/Hypermarket



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

IQF Vegetable Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the IQF vegetable market, including AK Food International, B.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd., Cropotto Foods International LLP, Dawtona Frozen SP Zoo, Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd., Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Givrex, Hongchang International Co. Ltd., Lizaz Food Processing Industries, NAFOODS GROUP JSC, Qingdao Elite Foods Co. Ltd., Relish Agro Food India Pvt. Ltd., Royal Foodstuffs Pvt. Ltd., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Sonderjansen BV, Varun Agro Processing Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vimo Foods Pvt. Ltd, and Xiamen Sinocharm Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AK Food International - The company offers IQF vegetables such as green peas, carrots, and French beans.

The company offers IQF vegetables such as green peas, carrots, and French beans. B.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd. - The company offers IQF vegetables such as IQF sliced red onion, IQF chopped garlic, and IQF spinach leaves.

The company offers IQF vegetables such as IQF sliced red onion, IQF chopped garlic, and IQF spinach leaves. Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - The company offers IQF vegetables such as IQF peas and okra.

The company offers IQF vegetables such as IQF peas and okra. Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers IQF vegetables such as IQF sliced onions, spinach leaves, and cauliflower florets.

The company offers IQF vegetables such as IQF sliced onions, spinach leaves, and cauliflower florets. Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd. - The company offers IQF vegetables such as potato strips, snow peas, pumpkin skins, and okra.

IQF Vegetable Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IQF vegetable market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the IQF vegetable market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IQF vegetable market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of IQF vegetable market vendors

IQF Vegetable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AK Food International, B.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd., Cropotto Foods International LLP, Dawtona Frozen SP Zoo, Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd., Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Givrex, Hongchang International Co. Ltd., Lizaz Food Processing Industries, NAFOODS GROUP JSC, Qingdao Elite Foods Co. Ltd., Relish Agro Food India Pvt. Ltd., Royal Foodstuffs Pvt. Ltd., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Sonderjansen BV, Varun Agro Processing Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vimo Foods Pvt. Ltd, and Xiamen Sinocharm Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Supermarket/hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Supermarket/hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Supermarket/hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Supermarket/hypermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Supermarket/hypermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.3 AK Food International

Exhibit 93: AK Food International - Overview



Exhibit 94: AK Food International - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AK Food International - Key offerings

10.4 B .Y. Agro and Infra Ltd.

.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd. Exhibit 96: B.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: B.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: B.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Hongchang International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Hongchang International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Hongchang International Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Hongchang International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Qingdao Elite Foods Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Qingdao Elite Foods Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Qingdao Elite Foods Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Qingdao Elite Foods Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Relish Agro Food India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Relish Agro Food India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Relish Agro Food India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Relish Agro Food India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Sonderjansen BV

Exhibit 120: Sonderjansen BV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Sonderjansen BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Sonderjansen BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

