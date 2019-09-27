iQIYI Announces the Start of Production for "The Journey of Flower 2"

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the start of production for The Journey of Flower 2 (the "Series"), sequel to the highly popular online drama series The Journey of Flower ("the Series' first season") that was released in 2015. Following the success of the Series' first season, iQIYI will once again work with the team at Ciwen Media to bring audiences back to the world of this beloved IP production. Based on Chinese mythologies and set in the world of heavenly gods, the Series follows the love story between an immortal and a kind-hearted orphan girl.

"Four years since its premier, The Journey of Flower continues to retain high viewership numbers on the iQIYI platform and has become a token production that allows overseas audiences to appreciate the classical Chinese culture," said Wang Qingfeng, General Manager of iQIYI's Film and Television Strategy Center. "We look forward to working with Ciwen Media again to continue telling this fan-favorite."

The Journey of Flower premiered on the iQIYI platform on June 9, 2015 and was met with immediate compliments upon its release before achieving phenomenal success and becoming one of the most popular drama series in China that year. Recognizing the high IP-value of the production, iQIYI quickly rolled out spin-off contents including a game and an online drama during the run of the Series' first season. This approach has since been widely adopted by the Chinese entertainment industry and is regarded as a classic case study that represents iQIYI's strong monetization capabilities and strength in identifying new business channels.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

