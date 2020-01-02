iQIYI Appoints Kelvin Yau as Vice President of International Business Department and General Manager of iQIYI Thailand

Kelvin Yau joins from BBC Studios, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Greater China since 2015, responsible for content distribution and development, format co-development, brand marketing and IP licensing for BBC Studios in the Greater China area. Prior to that, Kelvin worked for The Economist Group, Euromoney Publications PLC and other world-renowned companies.

"Kelvin is a pioneer with innovative spirit and global experience. His deep management skills in business and brand building, localizing customers and users services will bring more international experience and creativity to iQIYI and accelerate the pace of our international market business development together," said Yang Xianghua, President of iQIYI's Membership and Overseas Business Group. "It is my hope that Kelvin and the Thailand team will introduce our brand concept to the market and bring our rich and diversified entertainment services to more users through more innovative contents, experiences and marketing methods."

"iQIYI is a dynamic and influential platform. Its high-quality original content is continuously attracting the attention of more and more users around the world. I believe that technology will play an increasingly important role in global operations and international user services," said Yau. "I am excited to join iQIYI, the leader in content creativity and technological innovation, and look forward to helping it launch more technology, content and partnership initiatives to meet local needs. Together, we will bring iQIYI's high-quality content and entertainment experience to the international market step by step."

In November 2019, iQIYI officially launched its global expansion through its local in-house team, joint operation with local partners and SaaS application system. In 2019, iQIYI established a strategic partnership with Astro, the leading media brand in Malaysia. Both parties have launched a series of localization operations and marketing activities in the Malaysian market. The iQIYI App provides content and search functions in multiple languages including Chinese, English, Thai, Malay, Indonesian and Vietnamese among others, laying the foundation for broader expansion and localized services.

