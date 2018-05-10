iQIYI Becomes China's First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China's Top Digital Rights Organization

The certification of iQIYI's self-developed DRM system by ChinaDRM Lab, a first for a domestic internet video platform, demonstrates that iQIYI has reached international standards in terms of digital rights management and is positioned to lead the development of copyright protection in China. ChinaDRM Lab has been recognized by Hollywood's "big six" film studios as well as Hollywood's MovieLabs and the American Film Association.

iQIYI has been involved in the digital rights management field since 2013, when the company began the development of its proprietary DRM system. In 2016, China's State Administration for Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) approved the creation of the ChinaDRM Lab for engaging in content protection and technology research; the following year, iQIYI became a member of SAPPRFT's DRM forum and began to employ ChinaDRM laboratory-approved copyright protection solutions to monitor and prevent video pirating. Now with the approval of iQIYI's self-developed DRM system by ChinaDRM, a new benchmark for copyright management has been set for domestic video streaming platforms.

"As a member of ChinaDRM Lab, iQIYI seeks to actively promote the application of ChinaDRM standards to China's online video industry, while leading the industry by demonstrating the application of this technology," said iQIYI Chief Technology Officer, Liu Wenfeng.

"Over the past years, iQIYI has invested significant effort and resources in key technologies such as security for private virtual machines, implementation of secure interactive protocols, and white-box password algorithms. iQIYI's self-developed DRM system integrates all of the ChinaDRM standards and security protections, effectively thwarting the theft of video files and preventing illegal viewing."

Liu added that compared with externally purchased DRM systems, iQIYI's self-developed DRM system features more stable performance and better user experience at a lower cost.

Looking to the future, iQIYI will further strengthen its cooperation with up- and down-stream industry partners and complete its self-developed DRM system's smart terminal and secure evaluation features to better protect the rights of content creators, raising the bar for copyright protection and creating a premium video streaming environment.

