iQIYI Brings Original Malaysian Drama Hit 'Rampas Cintaku' to Global Audiences, Amplifying the Reach of Premium Asian Content

26 Jan, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has announced the debut of its original Malay-language drama Rampas Cintaku in Chinese Mainland on January 19, following its remarkable success in Malaysia. This further showcases iQIYI's commitment to bringing premium content across the globe.

“Rampas Cintaku” Drama Series Poster
“Rampas Cintaku” Drama Series Poster

Rampas Cintaku follows a young man grappling with debt who embarked on a transformative journey after various emotional and financial struggles. The journey leads him back to a life of honesty and ultimately reshapes his life trajectory. Since its release on iQIYI International in September 2022, the first season has captivated Malaysian audiences and beyond with its gripping narrative and high production values, gaining over 100 million views worldwide. The series has also attracted significant attention in markets such as Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

The series' popularity in Malaysia is a testament to iQIYI's success in expanding its footprint and influence across Asia, further solidifying its commitment as a hub for beloved Asian content. Coinciding with the premiere of the first season in Chinese Mainland, the second season of Rampas Cintaku was also launched on iQIYI International on January 19. This release ensures that the drama's engaging storytelling continues to reach and resonate with a global audience, thereby fostering the growth of the Asian entertainment industry.

iQIYI has an exciting plan to launch over 35 original productions and licensed series from Southeast Asia region for the next two years, with 12 Malay-language Local Originals slated for release in 2024. The streaming platform will continue to strengthen partnership with top creators in Malaysia such as MIG Productions and Infinitus amongst others to produce premium content.

At the launch event for the second season of Rampas Cintaku, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching, remarked, "The success of Rampas Cintaku is significantly attributed to the collaborative spirit. The alliance between iQIYI and MIG Productions serves as an exemplar of how collective efforts can elevate the Malaysian entertainment industry, showcasing the power of teamwork and shared visions."

Simultaneously, iQIYI has captured attention in Malaysia with a variety of Chinese-language productions. Acclaimed series from the past, such as Story of Kunning Palace and Destined have ignited the passion of Malaysian drama enthusiasts. With iQIYI's global expansion strategy and its commitment to producing local content for global markets, the platform continues to deliver premium content to audiences worldwide, while also bringing a rich variety of global content back to Chinese viewers.

