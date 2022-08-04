iQIYI Celebrates Chinese Valentine's Day with Rich Slate of Romantic Content and Exciting Entertainment Innovations

The latest addition to iQIYI's already rich content library, Almost Love, an iQIYI-produced romantic film that chronicles the touching romantic journey of a young couple, is set to hit cinemas nationwide on Aug. 4. Before its official premiere, Almost Love has been screened in close-door events in nearly 100 cities across China and received raving reviews. Viewers noted the heart-pricking plotline and nuanced storytelling of the film, commenting that the realistic yet thought-provoking film far exceeded their expectations.

Also to celebrate this Qixi Festival, iQIYI has set up a Qixi-themed section on the platform to feature romance-themed content such as Love The Way You Are, Forever and Ever, Moonlight, Sweet Teeth, and Love Under The Full Moon. In addition to Love The Way You Are, iQIYI's romance-themed Sweet On Theater has also announced in May the upcoming release of four additional romantic dramas—Love Between Fairy and Devil, See You Again, Mr. Bad, and Love In Time—further enriching iQIYI's already strong offering of romantic content.

Leveraging content ecology to deliver innovative entertainment experience

iQIYI's commitment to providing users with quality entertainment goes beyond the creation of premium content. The company actively explores the options afforded by the latest technology innovation as it seeks new ways to connect between the viewers and the content. On this Qixi, the Sweet On Theater makes its first appearance on Baidu's metaverse platform XiRang. With the chance to win special awards such as an iQIYI annual membership, users of the XiRang app are invited to participate in a "treasure hunt" where they could find clues connected to different Sweet On programs.

Other iQIYI-curated Qixi celebrations likewise showcase iQIYI's dedication to delivering entertainment experiences that break the online-offline boundary. For instance, the original iQIYI variety show The Rap of China 2022 and iQIYI's Sweet On Theater are hosting a contest for romantic phrases that rhyme.

iQIYI is also hosting offline activities across China to celebrate Qixi. For example, an event in Chongqing city invites couples to embrace and celebrate love as it shows the classic scenes from the Sweet On Theatre. Several shopping malls in the cities of Jiangmen of Guangdong province and Yantai of Shandong province will also feature exhibitions co-launched between the Sweet On Theater and the Hong Kong jewelry brand 3DG Jewelry. Lastly, as murder mystery games have become increasingly popular in China, users can obtain a discount for NINES, a murder mystery game shop in China, after they bookmark the Sweet On Theater on the iQIYI app.

With these online and offline activities, iQIYI is committed to providing an integrated and romantic entertainment experience for users during Qixi.

