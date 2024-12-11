iQIYI Celebrates Content Excellence and Social Impact at Scream Night 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, hosted its signature annual iQIYI Scream Night at the Galaxy Arena in Macao. The star-studded event unveiled a total of 66 honors across various categories, from drama to variety shows, and was streamed live globally to celebrate exceptional content and creative talent that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of iQIYI's flagship event and was filled with highlights, including surprise reunions of cast members from hit shows, live performances of iconic soundtracks, and a stunning red carpet. The event brought together beloved artists, prominent figures from the film and television industry, iQIYI VIP members, and media. It generated significant buzz on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Douyin, with over 1,700 trending searches, more than 90 of which reached the top spot on trending charts. The event sparked lively discussions and solidified its place as one of the most anticipated events in China's entertainment calendar.

In the drama category, iQIYI-presented series stood out with multiple prestigious honors. Hit dramas such as For the Young Ones and Fangs of Fortune were recognized as "Drama of the Year," while To the Wonder was named "Mini Series of the Year," and Always on the Move earned the honor of "Long Series of the Year." These dramas explored a wide range of themes, from fantasy period settings to realism, offering fresh and engaging narratives that captivated audiences. The actors and creators behind these projects were also celebrated, with many receiving recognition for their exceptional performances.

In the variety show category, Tendays took home the title of "Original Variety Show of the Year," with its thrilling twists and turns, while The Rap of China 2024 was honored as "Stage Presentation of the Year." The widely acclaimed Become a Farmer was named "Most Popular Variety Show," showcasing iQIYI's strong connection with a diverse audience and its commitment to promoting important social themes like sustainable farming. Meanwhile, the hit original comedy variety show The King of Stand-up Comedy was recognized as the "Influential Show of the Year," with the show's winner, Hang FU, receiving "Comedy Star of the Year." Starlight Boys, iQIYI's original talent show, was named APAC's "Innovative Program of the Year," highlighting the platform's growing influence across the Asian entertainment landscape. In the film category, Black Storm was celebrated as Cloud Cinema's "Influential Film of the Year."

Additionally, three blockbuster series—A Journey to Love, War of Faith, and Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty II: To the West—received special honors for surpassing a popularity index of 10,000 on the platform, bringing the total number of inductees to 13. Notably, the currently airing crime drama We Are Criminal Police also crossed this impressive milestone just as the ceremony took place. Yu GONG, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, and Xiaohui WANG, Chief Content Officer of iQIYI, were joined by renowned director Xiaolong ZHENG and screenwriter Mantang GAO to present these prestigious honors on stage, celebrating the achievements of the teams behind these exceptional works and highlighting iQIYI's expanding premium content offerings.

The ceremony also spotlighted individuals, organizations, and initiatives that have made a significant contribution to society. iQIYI's social responsibility initiative, "Growth Plan Inspired by Movies" in Xinjiang and Macao, was recognized with the honor of "Social Impact of the Year" for its effort to enrich the lives of young people by providing them with greater access to film and TV productions that offer educational value. The beloved cast of Become a Farmer was also recognized for their focus on themes related to environmental protection and raising awareness, highlighting the positive societal impact and empowerment that premium content can bring.

