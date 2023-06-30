iQIYI CEO Gong Yu On Integrated Development of Media Industry: Adhering to Tradition while Embracing Innovation

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, attended the 3rd China Media Convergence Conference and shared his views on the integrated development of the media industry. Gong said, "as one of the key platforms in the online audiovisual field, iQIYI remains committed to upholding tradition while embracing innovation. We will continue to excel in technological innovation, creating high-quality content production, and exploring new business models."

To achieve these objectives, Gong said iQIYI strives to strike a harmonious balance between tradition and creativity and create a wide array of diverse content that embodies the core values of inspiration, kindness, and unpretentious. Since 2022, iQIYI has unveiled a number of reality-themed dramas such as A Lifelong Journey, Chasing the Undercurrent, Wild Bloom, The Knockout, among others, which have achieved both market popularity and received strong user feedback. Additionally, in response to user demand for niche content, iQIYI also rolled out dramas under the Sweet On Theatre and Light On Theatre, which satisfy diverse user tastes and are well-loved by users. In an era of media integration and multi-screens resonance, iQIYI-produced dramas have consistently received awards and have become an important content source for television stations, driving and promoting the overall development of media industry.

Secondly, iQIYI is committed to drawing inspiration and revitalizing from the rich Chinese traditional culture heritage to a fresh look. For instance, through iQIYI Chinese Historic City Universe (iCHCU), iQIYI builds unique IPs that strongly showcase the distinctive traditional Chinese culture.

Thirdly, iQIYI remains committed to driving progress with technological innovation and promoting the industrialization of the content industry.

Fourthly, iQIYI continues to deepen innovation in content and business models, expanding the space for cultural expression and imagination. For example, strategy around diversified business model on core has enabled iQIYI to establish a unique model in the cultural and entertainment industry, driving the deepening development of media integration.

Fifthly, iQIYI upholds an international perspective, showcasing stories from China with a global outlook. iQIYI International APP is accessible in 191 countries and regions worldwide, with over 1700 dramas, variety shows, and animated content, as well as more than 3500 movies available. With a cumulative user base exceeding 100 million of iQIYI International APP, iQIYI has achieved significant success abroad with its costume dramas such as Luoyang, Love Between Fairy and Devil, New Life Begins, promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese traditional culture.

